Ryan Rollins headshot

Ryan Rollins Injury: Ruled out for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Rollins (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Rockets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Rollins sustained the left shoulder injury during his first start of the season in Tuesday's win over Toronto -- he'll miss his third consecutive contest Monday. The two-way guard's timetable for a return is unclear, though his next chance to feature will come Wednesday versus the Bulls.

Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks
