Ryan Rollins Injury: Ruled out for Monday
Rollins (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Rockets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Rollins sustained the left shoulder injury during his first start of the season in Tuesday's win over Toronto -- he'll miss his third consecutive contest Monday. The two-way guard's timetable for a return is unclear, though his next chance to feature will come Wednesday versus the Bulls.
