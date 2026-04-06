Ryan Rollins headshot

Ryan Rollins Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Rollins (hip) is out for Tuesday's game against the Nets.

Rollins is unavailable for the first half of this back-to-back set. AJ Green should see more action in the backcourt for the depleted Bucks on Tuesday.

Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks
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