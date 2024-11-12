Ryan Rollins Injury: Unable to return Tuesday

Rollins will not return to Tuesday's game against the Raptors due to left shoulder instability, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Rollins injured his shoulder after a collision under the basket in the third quarter. The 22-year-old was able to stay in for a few possessions, even hitting a three-pointer before checking out. Rollins will end his first NBA start with 12 points (4-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds, five steals and three assists across 22 minutes.