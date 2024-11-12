Fantasy Basketball
Ryan Rollins headshot

Ryan Rollins Injury: Unable to return Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Rollins will not return to Tuesday's game against the Raptors due to left shoulder instability, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Rollins injured his shoulder after a collision under the basket in the third quarter. The 22-year-old was able to stay in for a few possessions, even hitting a three-pointer before checking out. Rollins will end his first NBA start with 12 points (4-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds, five steals and three assists across 22 minutes.

