Ryan Rollins Injury: Unlikely to play Saturday
Coach Doc Rivers said Friday that Rollins (shoulder) is doubtful for Saturday's game versus the Hornets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Rollins is expected to miss his second straight game Saturday due to left shoulder instability. With Damian Lillard (concussion) and AJ Green (shoulder) also considered doubtful, Gary Trent and Delon Wright are candidates to receive increased playing time.
