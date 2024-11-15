Fantasy Basketball
Ryan Rollins headshot

Ryan Rollins Injury: Unlikely to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 15, 2024 at 11:42am

Coach Doc Rivers said Friday that Rollins (shoulder) is doubtful for Saturday's game versus the Hornets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Rollins is expected to miss his second straight game Saturday due to left shoulder instability. With Damian Lillard (concussion) and AJ Green (shoulder) also considered doubtful, Gary Trent and Delon Wright are candidates to receive increased playing time.

Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks
