Ryan Rollins Injury: Won't play Sunday
Rollins (hip) won't play in Sunday's game against the Clippers, according to Eric Nehm of The Athletic.
Rollins will join Kyle Kuzma (Achilles), Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Myles Turner (knee) and Kevin Porter (knee) on the shelf, so the Bucks will be desperate for scoring options versus Los Angeles. Without those players, Gary Trent, Ousmane Dieng, and AJ Green are the favorites to handle most of the work on the offensive end Sunday.
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