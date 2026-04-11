Ryan Rollins Injury: Won't play Sunday

Rollins (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's meeting with the 76ers.

Kevin Porter (knee) and Gary Trent (oblique) will also be unavailable Sunday, so AJ Green and Cormac Ryan should again start and get all the run they can handle. Rollins will finish the season with averages of 17.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 2.5 triples and 1.5 steals per game.