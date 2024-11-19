Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ryan Rollins headshot

Ryan Rollins Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Rollins (shoulder) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Rollins will miss his fourth consecutive game due to left shoulder instability, and a timetable for his return is unknown. The 22-year-old was beginning to carve out a significant role with the club, and in his last five appearances he averaged 4.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals across 11.4 minutes per game.

Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now