Ryan Rollins Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Rollins (shoulder) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Rollins will miss his fourth consecutive game due to left shoulder instability, and a timetable for his return is unknown. The 22-year-old was beginning to carve out a significant role with the club, and in his last five appearances he averaged 4.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals across 11.4 minutes per game.