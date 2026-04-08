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Ryan Rollins News: Available for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 10:51am

Rollins (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against Detroit.

Rollins missed the front end of this back-to-back set, likely due to maintenance-related rest. The Bucks are missing a ton of players for this matchup, meaning Rollins is likely to see heavy usage. It will be interesting to see how many minutes he's allotted, however.

Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks
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