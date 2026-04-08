Ryan Rollins News: Available for Wednesday
Rollins (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against Detroit.
Rollins missed the front end of this back-to-back set, likely due to maintenance-related rest. The Bucks are missing a ton of players for this matchup, meaning Rollins is likely to see heavy usage. It will be interesting to see how many minutes he's allotted, however.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Rollins See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 7Yesterday
-
General NBA Article
2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Awards: MVP, Rookie of the Year, Biggest Bust & More2 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 35 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Rollins See More