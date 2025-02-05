Ryan Rollins News: Back to bench Wednesday

Rollins is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

With Milwaukee's stars back in the fold Wednesday, it's no surprise to see Rollins heading back to the bench following Monday's spot start against Oklahoma City. Rollins has averaged 3.7 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 9.5 minutes through 26 games off the bench this season, so his fantasy value is minimal against Charlotte.