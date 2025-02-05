Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Rollins headshot

Ryan Rollins News: Back to bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Rollins is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

With Milwaukee's stars back in the fold Wednesday, it's no surprise to see Rollins heading back to the bench following Monday's spot start against Oklahoma City. Rollins has averaged 3.7 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 9.5 minutes through 26 games off the bench this season, so his fantasy value is minimal against Charlotte.

Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now