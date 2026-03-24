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Ryan Rollins News: Chips in 13 in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 9:12am

Rollins accumulated 13 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 27 minutes during Monday's 129-96 loss to the Clippers.

The fourth-year guard wound up being the only starter for the shorthanded Bucks to reach double digits in points. Rollins hasn't delivered fewer than 13 points in any of his last 11 games, averaging 16.9 points, 6.9 assists, 4.8 boards, 2.6 threes and 1.5 steals over that stretch as he puts the finishing touches on a breakout season.

Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks
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