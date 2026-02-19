Ryan Rollins headshot

Ryan Rollins News: Cleared from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Rollins (foot) is off the injury report for Friday's game against the Pelicans.

Rollins had a bout of plantar fasciitis ahead of the All-Star break, but he's cleared to return from a two-game absence with the issue. Ousmane Dieng is the most likely option to revert back to the bench Friday. Rollins should continue to see a rise in playmaking duties as long as Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) is out, with Rollins averaging 19.5 points, 5.1 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 33.6 minutes per contest in his last 10 games.

