Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Rollins headshot

Ryan Rollins News: Cleared to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Rollins (shoulder) didn't play in the regular-season finale but is expected to be ready for Saturday's Game 1 against the Pacers.

With Damian Lillard (calf) unavailable for the start of the playoffs, Rollins is expected to operate as the starting point guard. In 19 starts this campaign, Rollins holds averages of 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 24.7 minutes per contest.

Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now