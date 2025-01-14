Ryan Rollins News: Cleared to play Tuesday
Rollins (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
After missing the past two games with a non-COVID illness, Rollins will be active for the Bucks on Tuesday. Although the 22-year-old's presence is unlikely to change Milwaukee's rotation against Sacramento a great deal, Rollins may be able to see some run in the absence of Gary Trent (hip).
