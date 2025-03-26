Ryan Rollins News: Coming off bench Wednesday

Rollins is not in the Bucks' starting lineup against the Nuggets on Wednesday, Ryan Blackburn of MileHighSports.com reports.

Rollins started in the Bucks' last three games after Damian Lillard was ruled out indefinitely due to a deep vein thrombosis in his right calf. Rollins averaged 6.0 points, 3.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 25.3 minutes per game across those three starts, but he'll retreat to a reserve role Wednesday as Kevin Porter enters the starting five for the first time since being acquired by the Bucks from the Clippers in early February.