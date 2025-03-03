Ryan Rollins News: Converted to standard deal
Rollins had his two-way contract converted to a standard deal Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.
The Bucks needed to clear a two-way spot to sign Jamaree Bouyea, and it made sense for the team to promote Rollins based on how he's fared this season. Rollins has made 39 regular-season appearances for the Bucks, averaging 4.9 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.7 steals in 12.5 minutes.
