Ryan Rollins News: Converted to standard deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Rollins had his two-way contract converted to a standard deal Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

The Bucks needed to clear a two-way spot to sign Jamaree Bouyea, and it made sense for the team to promote Rollins based on how he's fared this season. Rollins has made 39 regular-season appearances for the Bucks, averaging 4.9 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.7 steals in 12.5 minutes.

