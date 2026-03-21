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Ryan Rollins News: Dominates in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Rollins supplied 26 points (10-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 33 minutes during Saturday's 108-105 victory over the Suns.

Rollins was easily the best player on the floor, recording his sixth double-double of the season. With Milwaukee down on troops yet again, Rollins did as he has done all season, turning in an elite two-way performance. Despite some curious coaching decisions which have seen him moved to the bench at times, Rollins continues to put his hand up for the most-improved player award. In 68 appearances, he has averaged 16.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.5 three-pointers in 32.3 minutes per game.

Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks
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