Ryan Rollins News: Drops 21 in loss to Toronto
Rollins closed with 21 points (6-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Sunday's 122-94 loss to the Raptors.
The 21 points tied Kevin Porter for the team scoring lead, but only two other Bucks even scored in double digits. Rollins missed the last two games before the All-Star break with a foot issue, but he hasn't missed a beat since returning to action. The breakout guard has scored more than 20 points in six of seven February contests, averaging 22.4 points, 5.4 boards, 5.0 assists, 4.0 threes and 1.1 steals on the month.
