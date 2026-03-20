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Ryan Rollins News: Drops team-high 15 in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Rollins logged 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and five assists over 23 minutes during Thursday's 128-96 loss to the Jazz.

The Bucks were down by 20 at the half and the gap only widened from there, so Rollins' 15 points wound up leading the team as Doc Rivers emptied his bench in the fourth quarter. The fourth-year guard has scored in double digits in nine straight games (eight starts), averaging 16.3 points, 6.9 assists, 4.3 boards, 2.8 threes and 1.3 steals over that stretch while shooting 50.5 percent from the floor and 42.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks
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