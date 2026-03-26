Ryan Rollins News: Erupts for career-high 36 in loss

Rollins racked up 36 points (13-26 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 130-99 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The 36 points led all scorers on the night as Rollins established a new career high, but only three other Bucks even scored in double digits in the road rout. The fourth-year guard has delivered at least 13 points in 12 straight games, averaging 18.5 points, 6.7 assists, 4.8 boards, 2.9 threes and 1.6 steals over that stretch while shooting 42.2 percent from beyond the arc.