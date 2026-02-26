Ryan Rollins News: Flirts with double-double
Rollins racked up 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds and nine assists in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 118-116 victory over the Cavaliers.
Rollins scored in double digits for a 14th straight matchup Wednesday night and turned in his best production in the assist column since Feb. 3, falling just one dime shy of a double-double. He'll aim to close out February on a high note Friday against the Knicks after averaging 21.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.1 steals in his nine previous showings this month.
