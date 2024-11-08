Ryan Rollins News: Getting garbage-time minutes

Rollins had two points (1-1 FG), one rebound, one assist and one steal over four minutes during Thursday's 123-100 victory over the Jazz.

Rollins has appeared in six of Milwaukee's first eight regular-season games but has yet to play more than seven minutes. As a two-way player, he'll likely get some extended action in the G League. The Bucks' G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, starts their season Friday versus the Iowa Wolves.