Ryan Rollins News: Getting starting nod

Rollins is in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Raptors, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Rollins will replace Damian Lillard (concussion) in the starting five Tuesday. Rollins has received limited playing time to start the 2024-25 campaign but has logged 12 minutes in each of his last two appearances. It wouldn't be surprising for the 22-year-old guard to receive a significant uptick in playing time now that he has been inserted into the starting lineup.