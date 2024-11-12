Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ryan Rollins headshot

Ryan Rollins News: Getting starting nod

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Rollins is in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Raptors, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Rollins will replace Damian Lillard (concussion) in the starting five Tuesday. Rollins has received limited playing time to start the 2024-25 campaign but has logged 12 minutes in each of his last two appearances. It wouldn't be surprising for the 22-year-old guard to receive a significant uptick in playing time now that he has been inserted into the starting lineup.

Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now