Ryan Rollins News: Good to go Friday

Rollins (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Magic, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Rollins will play through an illness Friday, keeping him in Milwaukee's lineup for the 11th straight game. The 22-year-old's minutes have fluctuated lately, as he's averaging 6.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 16.2 minutes through his last 10 outings. With the Bucks essentially at full strength against Orlando, fantasy managers can likely find a more reliable streaming option than Rollins.