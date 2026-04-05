Ryan Rollins News: Good to go Sunday
Rollins (hip) is available for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.
Rollins will shake off a questionable tag and is one of Milwaukee's few regulars who'll suit up, so he should handle a major role against Memphis. However, he's appeared in just one of the Bucks' past four games, so he may experience some rust. Before the recent injury, Rollins averaged 17.1 points, 6.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 31.7 minutes over 16 March appearances.
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