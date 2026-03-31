Ryan Rollins News: Good to go Tuesday
Rollins (hip) is available for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.
Rollins was added to the injury report as probable due to a hip injury after sitting out Sunday, and he's since been given the green light to take the court. He's averaging 20.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals over his last five appearances.
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