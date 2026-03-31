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Ryan Rollins News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Rollins (hip) is available for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.

Rollins was added to the injury report as probable due to a hip injury after sitting out Sunday, and he's since been given the green light to take the court. He's averaging 20.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals over his last five appearances.

Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks
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