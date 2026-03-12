Ryan Rollins headshot

Ryan Rollins News: Headed to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Rollins will come off the bench for Thursday's game in Miami.

Kevin Porter will replace Rollins in the first unit for Thursday's game, and Rollins will take a hit with the demotion. As a reserve this season, Rollins owns averages of 14.2 points, 4.0 assists, 1.8 triples and 1.7 steals per game.

Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Rollins
