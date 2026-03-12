Ryan Rollins News: Headed to bench
Rollins will come off the bench for Thursday's game in Miami.
Kevin Porter will replace Rollins in the first unit for Thursday's game, and Rollins will take a hit with the demotion. As a reserve this season, Rollins owns averages of 14.2 points, 4.0 assists, 1.8 triples and 1.7 steals per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Rollins See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 102 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Lineups, Injury Report & Game Count3 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 75 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Final Moves to Make Before Yahoo Deadline8 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2713 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Rollins See More