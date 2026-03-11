Ryan Rollins News: Holding down starting job
Rollins supplied 14 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 41 minutes during Tuesday's 129-114 loss to the Suns.
With Kevin Porter (knee) sidelined, Rollins should continue to start at point guard for the Bucks. Rollins has started four consecutive games, during which he has averaged 13.8 points, 7.0 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 2.5 three-pointers in 34.7 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Rollins See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10Yesterday
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Lineups, Injury Report & Game Count2 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 74 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Final Moves to Make Before Yahoo Deadline7 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2712 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Rollins See More