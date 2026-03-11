Ryan Rollins headshot

Ryan Rollins News: Holding down starting job

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Rollins supplied 14 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 41 minutes during Tuesday's 129-114 loss to the Suns.

With Kevin Porter (knee) sidelined, Rollins should continue to start at point guard for the Bucks. Rollins has started four consecutive games, during which he has averaged 13.8 points, 7.0 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 2.5 three-pointers in 34.7 minutes per contest.

Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Rollins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Rollins See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Lineups, Injury Report & Game Count
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Lineups, Injury Report & Game Count
Author Image
Adam King
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Final Moves to Make Before Yahoo Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Final Moves to Make Before Yahoo Deadline
Author Image
Mike Barner
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
12 days ago