Ryan Rollins News: Just six minutes in loss
Rollins finished with two points (1-1 FG), one assist and one steal over six minutes during Saturday's 105-102 loss to Portland.
Rollins was used sparingly in the loss, continuing a season that had both positives and negatives. Although he has seemingly carved out a somewhat consistent role for himself, his playing time typically fluctuates from one game to the next. As a sample size, his past four games have ranged from two minutes, all the way up to 21 minutes.
