Ryan Rollins News: Late addition to injury report

Rollins has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Magic due to personal reasons.

Rollins wasn't listed in the injury report Friday, but he's been downgraded to out roughly 90 minutes before the 8 p.m. ET tipoff. This means Kevin Porter should continue to operate as Damian Lillard's primary backup off the bench, with Rollins' next chance to play potentially coming against the Cavaliers on Sunday in the second leg of a back-to-back set.