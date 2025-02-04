Fantasy Basketball
Ryan Rollins News: Leading scorer in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Rollins posted 16 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one assist, one block and two steals in 18 minutes during Monday's 125-96 loss to Oklahoma City.

The injury-ravaged Bucks were missing essentially all of their stars and key players, and Rollins' career-high 16 points wound up leading the team on the night. It's not clear when Damian Lillard (groin) might be ready to return, so Rollins could have some short-term fantasy value with Milwaukee back in action Wednesday in Charlotte.

