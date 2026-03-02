Ryan Rollins headshot

Ryan Rollins News: Notches 11 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 11:48am

Rollins closed with 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 120-97 loss to Chicago.

The Bucks are expected to get Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) back in the mix Monday against Boston, likely resulting in a lower usage rate for Rollins and Kevin Porter. Rollins has been outstanding over his last 11 games with averages of 20.0 points, 5.5 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 3.1 three-pointers.

Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Rollins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Rollins See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Key Injury Updates, Sleeper Picks
NBA
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Key Injury Updates, Sleeper Picks
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
18 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
18 days ago