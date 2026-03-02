Ryan Rollins News: Notches 11 points

Rollins closed with 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 120-97 loss to Chicago.

The Bucks are expected to get Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) back in the mix Monday against Boston, likely resulting in a lower usage rate for Rollins and Kevin Porter. Rollins has been outstanding over his last 11 games with averages of 20.0 points, 5.5 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 3.1 three-pointers.