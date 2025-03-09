Fantasy Basketball
Ryan Rollins headshot

Ryan Rollins News: Off injury report Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2025 at 10:52am

Rollins (personal) is off the Bucks' injury report for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

Rollins is set to return to game action after missing the first half of the club's back-to-back set during Saturday's loss to the Magic. The 22-year-old has missed the Bucks' last two outings due to personal reasons, and he has fallen out of the rotation of late -- he last played Feb. 21, starting in a win over Washington.

