Ryan Rollins News: Out Wednesday for personal reasons

Rollins won't play in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks due to a personal matter, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Milwaukee upgraded Rollins to a standard NBA deal earlier this week, making him eligible to play for the remainder of the regular season and playoffs after he had previously reached his limit of 50 active games with the Bucks as a two-way player. Though he could eventually supplant Kevin Porter as the preferred backup to starting point guard Damian Lillard, Rollins will have to wait until at least Saturday's game against the Magic to potentially re-emerge as a rotation player while he tends to the personal matter.