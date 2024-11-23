Ryan Rollins News: Playing Saturday

Rollins (shoulder) is available for Saturday's game against the Hornets.

Rollins is set to return after missing five straight games due to a dislocated left shoulder, and he should continue to see minutes off the bench as the backup point guard Damian Lillard. Rollins is averaging 3.2 points across 7.6 minutes per game in nine appearances this season, though, so his return shouldn't affect many fantasy decisions.