Ryan Rollins News: Provides spark off bench
Rollins racked up 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Thursday's 112-105 loss to the Heat.
Rollins moved to the bench Thursday after making four consecutive starts, but he didn't allow the role change to impact his performance. He's now scored in double figures in five straight games, and he's recorded a pair of double-doubles during this hot stretch, showing that he can grab double-digit boards or dish out double-digit assists on any given night.
