Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Rollins headshot

Ryan Rollins News: Ready to return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Rollins (personal) is not on the injury report anymore and should be available for Saturday's game against the Magic.

Rollins missed the blowout win over the Mavericks on Wednesday due to personal reasons, but he's ready to return after a six-game absence. It's unclear if he'll see many minutes, but his role bench behind a high-usage player such as Damian Lillard should limit his upside considerably.

Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now