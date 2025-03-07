Ryan Rollins News: Ready to return Saturday
Rollins (personal) is not on the injury report anymore and should be available for Saturday's game against the Magic.
Rollins missed the blowout win over the Mavericks on Wednesday due to personal reasons, but he's ready to return after a six-game absence. It's unclear if he'll see many minutes, but his role bench behind a high-usage player such as Damian Lillard should limit his upside considerably.
