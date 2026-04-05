Ryan Rollins News: Returns from two-game absence

Rollins chipped in 24 points (10-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Sunday's 131-115 win over Memphis.

Rollins returned from a two-game absence related to a hip strain, and he saw a major role for a Milwaukee team that has been hammered by injuries. It's no surprise that he soaked up at ton of usage Sunday, but it will be interesting to see how involved he is for the final four games of the campaign.