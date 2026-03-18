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Ryan Rollins News: Scores 19 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Rollins totaled 19 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 123-116 loss to Cleveland.

Rollins was a late addition to the injury report before Tuesday's game, but he suited up and was one of the Bucks' top performers. This was his eighth consecutive game putting up double-digit points, a span in which he's averaging 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.1 assists. He's one of the players who should be in line for an uptick in his usage rate as long as Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) remains sidelined.

Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks
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