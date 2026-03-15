Ryan Rollins News: Scores 20, adds seven dimes
Rollins had 20 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 134-123 win over the Pacers.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis led the way for the Bucks in this game, but Rollins made his presence felt in the backcourt while ending just three assists shy of a double-double. Rollins has recorded at least 20 points and seven assists in back-to-back games, as he posted 22 points and eight dimes in the loss to the Hawks on Saturday, and he's dished out at least seven assists in each of his last four outings. Rollins is averaging 14.3 points and 6.9 assists per game since the beginning of March.
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