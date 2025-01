Rollins totaled nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound across 15 minutes during Tuesday's 125-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Rollins continues to be a fringe rotation player for the Bucks. In 12 January appearances, Rollins has averaged 13.2 minutes per contest with 5.3 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.7 turnovers on 54.0 percent shooting from the field.