Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Rollins headshot

Ryan Rollins News: Sets new season-high scoring mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 10:54am

Rollins notched 23 points (8-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 133-123 win over the Suns.

Rollins established his previous season-high scoring mark of 20 points in a loss to the Knicks on March 28, and he needed only two games to best that output. He's done a good job replacing Damian Lillard (calf) in the starting lineup, and while his fantasy upside will be tied to Lillard's time on the sidelines, there's no question Rollins has performed better than expected. He's started in six of Milwaukee's last seven games, averaging 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game in that span.

Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now