Ryan Rollins News: Shifts to bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Rollins racked up five points (2-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 24 minutes during Monday's 108-81 loss to the Celtics.

Rollins moved back to the bench, with head coach Doc Rivers making another baffling rotation change. Despite Rollins being one of this season's breakout players, Rivers seems intent on bringing him off the bench whenever possible. While this is certainly not a positive for Rollins' fantasy value, managers should hold off before making any decisions regarding his viability. History tells us that Rollins could very well prove Rivers wrong, once again.

Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks
