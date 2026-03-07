Ryan Rollins News: Sniffs triple-double in win

Rollins produced 13 points (5-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt), 11 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal in 40 minutes during Saturday's 113-99 victory over the Jazz.

Even though Giannis Antetokounmpo stole the show with his 27-9-8 performance, Rollins also came close to posting a triple-double, falling short by just two assists. The floor general shot the ball poorly, but his ability to fill the stat sheet and contribute at both ends was impressive. Rollins has scored in double digits in eight of his nine outings since the All-Star break, a stretch in which he's averaging 15.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest.