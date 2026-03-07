Ryan Rollins News: Sniffs triple-double in win
Rollins produced 13 points (5-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt), 11 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal in 40 minutes during Saturday's 113-99 victory over the Jazz.
Even though Giannis Antetokounmpo stole the show with his 27-9-8 performance, Rollins also came close to posting a triple-double, falling short by just two assists. The floor general shot the ball poorly, but his ability to fill the stat sheet and contribute at both ends was impressive. Rollins has scored in double digits in eight of his nine outings since the All-Star break, a stretch in which he's averaging 15.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Rollins See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Final Moves to Make Before Yahoo Deadline3 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 278 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Key Injury Updates, Sleeper Picks12 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2015 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1223 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Rollins See More