Ryan Rollins headshot

Ryan Rollins News: Solid output in spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2025 at 9:52am

Rollins produced 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals across 34 minutes during Friday's 104-101 win over the Wizards.

Rollins got the start Friday due to the absence of Damian Lillard (hamstring), and he delivered a solid stat line. This was his best scoring output since he scored a season-best 16 points against the Thunder on Feb. 3, and the four assists also tied a season-high mark. As good as he looked in this win, don't expect Rollins to see an uptick in minutes in the coming games, as Lillard will likely return Sunday against the Heat.

