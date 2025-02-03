Ryan Rollins News: Starting Monday vs. OKC

Rollins is in the Bucks' starting lineup against the Thunder on Monday.

Rollins will make his sixth start of the 2024-25 campaign Monday as the short-handed Bucks are without Damian Lillard (groin), Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Khris Middleton (ankkles), Brook Lopez (back) and Bobby Portis (personal). Over his first five starts, Rollins has averaged 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.2 steals over 24.1 minutes per game.