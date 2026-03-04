Ryan Rollins headshot

Ryan Rollins News: Starting sans Porter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Rollins will start Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

With Kevin Porter (knee) sidelined, Rollins will rejoin the first unit after coming off the bench in Monday's loss to Boston. Over six starts since the All-Star break, the 23-year-old guard has averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 34.3 minutes per game.

Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
