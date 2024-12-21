Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Rollins headshot

Ryan Rollins News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Rollins is part of the first unit for Saturday's game against the Wizards.

Rollins had been out of the rotation for multiple games before logging 12 minutes in Friday's loss, and he'll now be part of the starting lineup. He replaces AJ Green in the first five and will handle point guard duties due to Damian Lillard's (calf) absence. In Rollins' only start this season, he logged 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and five steals across 22 minutes.

Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now