Ryan Rollins News: Starting Saturday

Rollins is part of the first unit for Saturday's game against the Wizards.

Rollins had been out of the rotation for multiple games before logging 12 minutes in Friday's loss, and he'll now be part of the starting lineup. He replaces AJ Green in the first five and will handle point guard duties due to Damian Lillard's (calf) absence. In Rollins' only start this season, he logged 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and five steals across 22 minutes.