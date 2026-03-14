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Ryan Rollins News: Starting vs. Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Rollins is in the Bucks' starting lineup against the Hawks on Saturday.

Rollins came off the bench during the Bucks' 112-105 loss to the Heat on Thursday, but he put together a productive performance with 16 points, 10 assists, five rebounds, one steal and two three-pointers over 33 minutes. He'll move back into the starting lineup alongside Kevin Porter in the frontcourt for Saturday's game due to the absence of Ousmane Dieng (illness).

Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks
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