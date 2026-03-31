Ryan Rollins News: Strikes for 24 points

Rollins produced 24 points (8-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 123-99 win over Dallas.

Rollins posted a strong all-around line and led the Bucks in points and assists in the blowout victory. The 23-year-old didn't appear to be slowed down at all by the hip injury that kept him from taking the floor Sunday. Rollins has put up 20-plus points in three of his last five matchups and should continue to see opportunities with the first unit as Milwaukee wraps up the regular season with little to play for.