Ryan Rollins headshot

Ryan Rollins News: Strikes for 24 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 7:39pm

Rollins produced 24 points (8-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 123-99 win over Dallas.

Rollins posted a strong all-around line and led the Bucks in points and assists in the blowout victory. The 23-year-old didn't appear to be slowed down at all by the hip injury that kept him from taking the floor Sunday. Rollins has put up 20-plus points in three of his last five matchups and should continue to see opportunities with the first unit as Milwaukee wraps up the regular season with little to play for.

Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Rollins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Rollins See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 15
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
19 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
21 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Lineups, Injury Report & Game Count
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Lineups, Injury Report & Game Count
Author Image
Adam King
22 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
24 days ago