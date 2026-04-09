Ryan Rollins News: Strong season continues
Rollins provided 23 points (8-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 137-111 loss to Detroit.
Rollins continues to serve as the Bucks' primary ball-handler, while also shouldering the bulk of the scoring load. Despite missing a handful of games over the past few weeks, Rollins has certainly proven himself this season, flirting with top 50 value through 74 appearances. All signs point to him being a must-draft player next season, although managers will want to be cautious, given the fact that everything that could have gone right for him this season has.
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